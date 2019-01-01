Vava

VAVA eyewear is a passionate project of deeply conceptual design. The bold essential shapes of VAVA sunglasses and optical glasses represent a contemporary human view on an urban post-industrial environment. The pulsing beats of techno-sound materializing in the cooperation with Juan Atkins. Materials are eco-friendly, lightweight, recyclable. Only Barberini crystal flat lenses. Craftsmanship meets technology meets design. Hinges originating on Sol Lewitt structures. VAVA looks are BLACK LABEL for dark, bold statement sunglasses, pure and clean perfection in the WHITE LABEL collection and for the body in movement the futuristic RED LABEL.he capsule collection of sunglasses which Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza designed for VAVA is available in limited edition.